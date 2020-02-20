LATROBE, Pa. — (KDKA) — In the wake of Mike Bloomberg’s first debate, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey was blunt.

“The whole field felt they needed to jump on Mike Bloomberg. It looked like he hasn’t been in that position in a long time, a little rough night,” said Toomey.

The Pennsylvania Republican has a special tie to Bloomberg, a Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-Independent-turned-back-to-Democrat.

“I appreciate the fact that he was helpful to me in 2016,” said Toomey.

Helpful indeed.

A Bloomberg committee, Everytown For Gun Safety, pumped more than $10 million into TV ads in Philadelphia to support Toomey’s reelection over his Democratic opponent, Katie McGinty.

Toomey barely won reelection by 1 1/2 percent, with McGinty’s senior advisor telling KDKA political editor Jon Delano that Bloomberg made the difference.

But the favor won’t be returned by Toomey.

“I certainly don’t support him in his race for president,” said Toomey, who backs President Donald Trump’s reelection.

But Toomey praises Bloomberg for his years as mayor, a record that has come under fire recently.

“I think he was a very successful mayor of New York, and he has unlimited resources, so you put that all together, and it’s a free country. He can jump into the race,’ Toomey said.

But the Republican senator adds, “I’ll be very surprised if the Democrats nominate a former Republican multi-billionaire.”