PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have completed another trade before the 2020 deadline.

The minor-league deal sends forwards Joseph Blandisi and Jake Lucchini to Montreal for forwards Riley Barber and Phil Varone.

“The Penguins have acquired forwards Riley Barber and Phil Varone from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Joseph Blandisi and Jake Lucchini. Barber and Varone will report to the @WBSPenguins.”

Both players have been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the AHL.

Barber has Pittsburgh roots as he grew up in Washington County.

“Riley grew up a #Pens fan in Washington, Pa. I wrote this piece about him back in December when he was here with the Canadiens:”

Barber has split the 2019-20 season between Montreal and the Laval Rockets of the AHL. He played nine games with the Canadiens. In 39 games with the Rockets this season, Barber has recorded 13 goals, 18 assists and 31 points. His 31 points rank third on Laval.

The 26-year old has 12 career games on his NHL resume, split between Montreal and the Washington Capitals.

In 276 career AHL games, split between Laval and the Hershey Bears, the 6-foot-0, 203-pound Barber has accumulated 103 goals, 108 assists and 211 points.

Barber was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals. Before turning professional, Barber played three seasons at the Miami University of Ohio from 2012-15.

Internationally, Barber represented his country at the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championship, captaining the United States in 2014.

Varone has played 27 games with Laval this season, recording four goals, 10 assists and 14 points. The 5-foot-10, 193-pound forward has played in 97 career NHL games, split between Buffalo, Ottawa and Philadelphia, recording eight goals, nine assists and 17 points.

In 515 career AHL games, split between Rochester, Binghamton, Lehigh Valley and Laval, Varone has recorded 127 goals, 283 assists and 410 points. In 18 career AHL playoff games, the forward has registered two goals, seven assists and nine points.

Varone was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks.