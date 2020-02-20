PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are known as the City of Bridges so it’s only natural that some of them would be ranked among the country’s best.
The American Institute of Steel Construction and National Steel Bridge Alliance have put the Liberty Bridge and Andy Warhol Bridge among their 19 outstanding bridges.
The Andy Warhol Bridge was named among the “Rehab” category after it was closed for nearly two years as part of a rehabilitation project.
In a similar manner, the Liberty Bridge was given the Special Award for Resilience after it’s structure was able to recover from an accidental construction fire in September 2016.
The NSBA has been recognizing outstanding bridges since 1928 when they first named Pittsburgh’s Sixth Street Bridge as the winner of its first competition.
The full list of 19 bridges can be found on the AISC’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.