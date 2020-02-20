MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – October 1, 2019.
Robert Morris University issued a challenge: If the university’s alumni, faculty, staff, and students could help reach a goal of 1,001 donors in a single day, legendary groundskeeper John Tucci would be named “President for a Day.”
They well-exceeded their goal.
1,159 people made a donation to the university, exceeding their 2018 total by over 300 donors.
As a result, Tucci, who has been a groundskeeper at RMU since 1993, was named President on February 20, 2019.
Tucci has been known to sing the national anthem at various RMU athletic events, greet and encourage students and staff at RMU, and has been a fixture in the community.
“President Tucci” was sworn in in the President’s Conference Room, signed a “Declaration of Kindness,” visited the Robert Morris Ice Hockey Team at RMU Sports Island, and planned a pizza party at Salem Hall.
As he has always been known to do, Tucci sang the national anthem ahead of the RMU Women’s Basketball Team game against Mount St. Mary’s at the UPMC Events Center.
