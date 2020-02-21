PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Night in and out, Sidney Crosby is usually the man amazing thousands of fans with his great play.

The shoe is on the different foot when it comes to a recent magic trick from magician Justin Flom.

The NHL tweeted a video of the interaction with the duo Friday, as Crosby is amazed by the trick that involved a little bit of math.

“No way! 😱 @justinflom dazzles Sidney Crosby with another unbelievable magic trick.”

Crosby was asked to enter his birth date, a random U.S. ZIP code and eight random numbers into a calculator for Flom. Crosby multiplied his birth date with the ZIP code, then subtracted that number with the number created by the random eight digits.

The equation equaled 1,742,359. It was a completely random number at first glance, but Crosby was asked to sign a picture of himself raising the cup in 2017 with his teammates, and the equation number was all of the jersey numbers visible in the picture! (17 Bryan Rust, 4 Justin Schultz, 23 Scott Wilson and 59 Jake Guentzel)