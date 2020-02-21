



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Developers are close to cementing plans to redevelop a popular Pittsburgh parking lot.

A proposal by Continental Real Estate that will soon go before the Pittsburgh Planning Commission says Alco Parking’s Gold Lot 4 could soon become the “flagship” of the North Shore.

Renderings included in the proposal show the surface-grade lot on the corner of Mazeroski Way and North Shore Drive will be transformed into condominiums, entertainment space and a 445-spot parking garage.

The lot is sandwiched between PNC Park and Heinz Field and is a popular tailgate destination.

While this pre-game meeting ground could be no more if the project gets the green light, nostalgic sports fans can find comfort in the fact that developers are suggesting a tribute to the nine retired Pittsburgh Pirate numbers, as well as Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

This project might also include a baby brother or sister to the Pittsburgh Water Steps, as the proposal presents the idea of a limestone water staircase similar to the one outside PNC Park.

All of this is slated to go before the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on Feb. 25.

If given the go-ahead, construction on Lot 4 could begin as soon as Summer 2020, the proposal said.