JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The Jefferson Hills Police are asking for help finding a missing girl.
The Jefferson Hills Police Department says Hailey Graczyk was last seen in the borough around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
Police say she’s described as 5-foot-2, weighing about 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing gray or black sweatpants a black hoodie and Ugg-type boots, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson Hills Police through Allegheny County 911.
