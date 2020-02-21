  • KDKA TVOn Air

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The Jefferson Hills Police are asking for help finding a missing girl.

The Jefferson Hills Police Department says Hailey Graczyk was last seen in the borough around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say she’s described as 5-foot-2, weighing about 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing gray or black sweatpants a black hoodie and Ugg-type boots, police say.

(Photo Credit: Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson Hills Police through Allegheny County 911.

