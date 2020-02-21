Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory because it may pose a risk to infants.
The consumer product safety commission says the inclined insert makes bassinets similar to other inclined sleepers which have been linked to a number of infant fatalities.
The babies died after rolling from their backs and onto their side or stomach.
Anyone who has one of the Kolcraft incline inserts should stop using it.
For information on how to get a refund, click here.
