



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A man is accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old employee at a local dog training business.

Paul Anthony is part owner of AB Canine in Industry, Beaver County.

He says he would have never hired 29-year-old Byron Hall if he had known this was going to allegedly happen.

“It’s terrible what happened,” Anthony said.

Police say Hall is accused of making sexually explicit comments to a 17-year-old girl who he worked with at the facility.

Investigators say he tried to kiss her several times and forced her to touch him.

Anthony says he was tipped off about the alleged incidents on Jan. 29 when a former employee called him.

“I talked to Byron’s parole officer. I asked him what I should do? From that, he told me to go to Beaver Police. We went and filed the complaint,” Anthony said.

The teen told police this had been taking place several times a week since last November.

“He was able to stay here through the parole board. He has a home visitation plan, and it happens and it’s sad it happened here on someone I was giving a second chance to,” Anthony said.

It’s unclear if there are other victims in this case.

Hall has been charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.