PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – He never thought it could be so simple, but he found a way.

While in Pittsburgh, former “Drake & Josh” star, Josh Peck, found himself in the Robinson Township Giant Eagle Market District store, and he was mesmerized at what was available.

His Instagram story was full of his experiences, finding all kinds of gems from his childhood and things he had never seen before.

“I’m at a Pittsburgh-ian supermarket right now,” he started. “What the…oh, I’m sorry, is there a sporting event happening, because I’m in an arena!”

It seemed like every aisle at Giant Eagle had something to leave Peck in amazement.

“Ok, wait, did y’all know Almond Breeze comes in a jug?” Peck asked bewildered.

Upon finding the Entenmann’s rack, he was immediately brought back to his childhood, especially when he saw the New York-Style Crumb Cake, which a lot of Pittsburghers can relate to.

“This,” he said excitedly, pointing his phone at the cake, “this is just for guests! This only comes out for guests.”

Now, will this trip to Market District be enough to make Josh Peck a Yinzer?

It could… of all things to catch Peck’s attention, it was a rack full of cheese and crackers.

“Y’all are eating 20 packs of cheddar cheese and cream cheese and chive crackers and also peanut butter Ritzes?” He asked. “Paige, wife, what are we doing in LA? We should move!”

It’s always nice to see someone enjoying our city and we’ll have to forgive him for picking up the Schenider’s iced tea instead of the Turner’s.