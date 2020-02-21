Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Paid extras are needed for a Showtime series that’s filming in Pittsburgh.
Jeff Daniels will star in the new series called “Rust.” There’s an open casting call for paid extras of all ages and ethnicities.
The open casting call will be held Sunday March 1 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“In a small Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania, Chief of Police Del Harris is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go for the woman he loves, after her son is accused of an ex-cop’s murder,” says a press release.
Extras are needed to portray small town locals, blue collar workers, bar patrons, wedding guests and more.
