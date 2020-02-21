



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perfectly sunny skies are expected for today.

While it will be on the cool side today once again the abundance of sunshine will help make it feel like spring is right around the corner. When skies are clear it allows for maximum cooling in the overnight hours and this morning is no different.

Temperatures fell down to the mid-teens this morning already Pittsburgh will likely see a morning low around 12 degrees.

Highs today should be around the freezing mark after only hitting 28 degrees yesterday. The average high temperature for today is 41 so it’s significantly cooler than that right now.

Things will change starting Saturday with temperatures in the 40s, then into the afternoon, highs will near 50.

Temperatures stay mild through the weekend with the next rain chance coming on Monday afternoon. It should be the driest stretch of weather at 3 days (trace precipitation yesterday at airport) that we have seen this year so far.

Looking ahead next Thursday into Friday has the potential to be a decent round of snow with several inches possible if everything falls just right…or wrong depending on your view of snow.

