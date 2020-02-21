Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have noticed February has an extra day, this year.
This extra day occurs because the Earth takes a little more than 365 days to make a trip around the sun.
This little bit of extra time can add up to be a big problem, if we don’t regularly take care of it.
Taking care of this extra time comes with a lot more rules than just adding an extra day ever four years, though.
Make sure to watch the video to see how this time adds up, and how we keep the calendar consistent!
