



IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Finding the right look for prom, school dances or any other event can be a stressful ordeal for any young girl, especially when considering the price.

Norwin Christian Church sought to remove those obstacles with their first annual “Dressed in Joy” event. Billed as a “girl’s day out,” young women could choose a free dress and spend quality time with other girls. Free refreshments were also provided.

“We hope to ease the financial burden placed on families with teenage daughters by allowing their girls to pick out the perfect dress for free,” said the press release on the church’s website. “Our goal is to make each and every girl we reach feel beautiful!”

The event was held at the church and hosted by Blessings Boutique. Private appointments were offered, and the event was open to everyone.