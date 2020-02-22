



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A laundromat isn’t exactly the place you would go to see art but there’s a new, unique display at the Butler Street Laundromat.

Cheryl Capezzuti uses lint from clothes as an artistic medium and her latest pop-up display can be seen in Lawrenceville.

According to Capezzuti, the pop-up is just part of a much larger installation.

“I’m interested in the things that we throw away and how through the act of creating they can also be beautiful,” she said. “It makes you think about our everyday actions.”

Capezzuti says part of the inspiration for the installation came from a professor who challenged her to create a sculpture out of an unusual medium.