PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC sought to raise awareness about heart health through their “Check Your Heart” event on Friday.

According to UPMC, nearly 200 community members attended the event in honor of American Heart Awareness month. Speakers gave information about heart health, while attendees were provided a “heart-healthy breakfast” and could participate in screenings.

Several doctors and experts spoke about the pressing issues of heart disease and stroke in the Pittsburgh area.

(Photo Credit: UPMC) • Venmathi Indramohan, M.D., presents A Look Inside: Powerful Tools to Check Your Heart

There was also an opportunity for attendees to dress up in heart decor and take photobooth-style pictures.

(Photo Credit: UMPC)

The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute held this event in coordination with the American Heart Association and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

