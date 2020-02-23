  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:35 AMPaid Program
    04:00 AMCareer Day
    04:30 AMPets.TV
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh News, South Side, South Side Soup Contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 South Side Soup Contest results are in.

The South Side Soup Contest is an annual fundraising event presented by the Brashear Association and the South Side Chamber of Commerce.

Launched in 2005, The Contest began as a way to showcase all that our community has to offer, generate more foot traffic in local businesses, and serve up delicious soup.

The contest is presented as a crawl, of sorts, in which participants travel across the South Side to local businesses and restaurants where they get to try a variety of soups that are being judged.

All of the proceeds and donations from the competition help provide food and assistance to low income families on the South Side. 

Comments