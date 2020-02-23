PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 South Side Soup Contest results are in.
The South Side Soup Contest is an annual fundraising event presented by the Brashear Association and the South Side Chamber of Commerce.
Launched in 2005, The Contest began as a way to showcase all that our community has to offer, generate more foot traffic in local businesses, and serve up delicious soup.
The volunteers are ready to dish out the finest soup on this side of the Mon (we promise these are not ALL the volunteers)! We can’t wait to see you at registration in T minus one hour!! pic.twitter.com/MkwGgGuceE
— South Side Soup (@SouthSideSoup) February 22, 2020
The contest is presented as a crawl, of sorts, in which participants travel across the South Side to local businesses and restaurants where they get to try a variety of soups that are being judged.
Official South Side Soup Contest Winners:
People’s Choice Winner: Bonfire
People’s Choice Runner Up: Carmella’s Plates and Pints
Most Unique: Cafe du Jour
Best Host Location: Victory Pointe
Best Vegetarian: Stagioni
— South Side Soup (@SouthSideSoup) February 22, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.