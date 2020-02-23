PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 South Side Soup Contest results are in.

The South Side Soup Contest is an annual fundraising event presented by the Brashear Association and the South Side Chamber of Commerce.

Launched in 2005, The Contest began as a way to showcase all that our community has to offer, generate more foot traffic in local businesses, and serve up delicious soup.

The volunteers are ready to dish out the finest soup on this side of the Mon (we promise these are not ALL the volunteers)! We can’t wait to see you at registration in T minus one hour!! pic.twitter.com/MkwGgGuceE — South Side Soup (@SouthSideSoup) February 22, 2020

The contest is presented as a crawl, of sorts, in which participants travel across the South Side to local businesses and restaurants where they get to try a variety of soups that are being judged.

Official South Side Soup Contest Winners:

People’s Choice Winner: Bonfire

People’s Choice Runner Up: Carmella’s Plates and Pints

Most Unique: Cafe du Jour

Best Host Location: Victory Pointe

Best Vegetarian: Stagioni — South Side Soup (@SouthSideSoup) February 22, 2020

All of the proceeds and donations from the competition help provide food and assistance to low income families on the South Side.