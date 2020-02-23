



Capone

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Capone is a wonderful pup with a zest for life! During his time with us, he has showed us how incredibly smart he is and how playful he can be. For Capone to continue improving and maintaining his manners he should go to an adult-only home with a family who has experience with dogs and force-free training techniques. He is required to go to a home with a fenced-in yard. He bonds with his human friends through training and enrichment activities. He would like to be the only pet in the home as he can be a bit protective of his food, but given the right environment Capone would love to be the newest member of your family!

