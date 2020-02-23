Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Capone
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Capone is a wonderful pup with a zest for life! During his time with us, he has showed us how incredibly smart he is and how playful he can be. For Capone to continue improving and maintaining his manners he should go to an adult-only home with a family who has experience with dogs and force-free training techniques. He is required to go to a home with a fenced-in yard. He bonds with his human friends through training and enrichment activities. He would like to be the only pet in the home as he can be a bit protective of his food, but given the right environment Capone would love to be the newest member of your family!
Best of all, by adopting from Animal Friends, you make it possible for them to rescue and care for another pet who truly needs help. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s sit down together!
- To find out more about how to adopt Capone, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Raven, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt from Orphans of the Storm, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt from the Monroeville Animal Shelter, visit their Facebook page!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Raven & Bandito
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Raven is 6-years-old. She needs a very quiet home.
Raven does not do well with change or a lot of activity in her home. She will not use litter box if gets upset or scared. But Raven is hoping someone will give her a chance at a forever home!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Bandito is a little dog with lots of personality! He can be a little aloof until he gets to know you and feels comfortable. Then, he is very affectionate! He likes to go for walks.
Bandito is a 1 1/2-years-old Chihuahua Terrier mix. He is housebroken if watched closely and not left for long hours.
Bandito lived with another dog and would do well in a home with another dog, but not children.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Scooby
Monroeville Animal Shelter
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This is Scooby. He was found very skinny as a stray running around Lawrenceville. A Good Samaritan took him to the Monroeville Animal Shelter where he is now. The sad thing about this little kid is that he had two lumps removed and they may be cancerous. Regardless, he needs a home, might be for just a little bit or years. It just has to have lots of love to give!
If you can help, the Monroeville Animal Shelter is located on Starr Drive. Their phone number is 412-856-3355. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets, visit their Facebook page here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
You must log in to post a comment.