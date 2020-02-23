PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was arrested after smoking a marijuana blunt in front of her boyfriend’s children.

Kathryn Boyersmith, 29, was in the passenger’s seat of her boyfriend’s car on Jan. 26 headed towards the West View Park Shopping Center. Her boyfriend’s children were also in the car, one of whom is under the age of 6.

Boyersmith was smoking a blunt, and one of the children took a Snapchat video and sent it to their mother. The mother had not been aware of the issue until then, and she reported the incident to the police.

One of the children told police that their father had been aware of Boyersmith smoking and that he was a frequent user himself, and the child had been with the father during a drug deal on a separate occasion.

Boyersmith was arrested and is being charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of criminal conspiracy.