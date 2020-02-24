



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — New arrests over the weekend are part of a bigger effort by the city of Duquesne Police Department to get guns and drugs off the street.

Over the last week, officers have done just that.

The latest arrest on Saturday was a 14-year old from Wilkinsburg who police say had a stolen gun and marijuana when they pulled over the Jitney he was riding in.

This arrest came just one day after four others were arrested on Friday.

Police say after complaints of drug dealing at a house in the 500 block of William Street, they obtained a search warrant.

Inside that home, police found crack cocaine, 1300 stamp bags of heroin, several thousand dollars in cash and three stolen guns.

Four men ranging in age from 19 to 28 were arrested.

These extra patrols and arrests follow the police chief’s promise to the community to stop the violence.

Immediately following a shooting that left a 19 year old injured one week ago, the chief says they added more patrols to the streets.

Their target areas include Grant Avenue and 7th street.

The police chief says if they want change, it doesn’t just fall on the officers.

He’s challenging parents, churches, and other community organizations to step up and help.