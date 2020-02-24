JENKINS, Pa. (AP) – A man driving an all-terrain vehicle on an ice-covered reservoir died when it went through the thawing ice and plunged him into the water, but a female passenger was able to safely get to land.

The accident occurred Saturday afternoon at Mill Creek Reservoir in Luzerne County.

Steven Kenzakoski was driving the ATV when it broke through the ice.

His passenger, Megan Squires, made it to shore, but Kenzakoski went under the water.

Emergency responders soon arrived, but they had a difficult time reaching the victims due to the location and the terrain.

Kenzakoski died at a hospital later in the day.

