The Penguins have added depth forwards at the deadline.

Reports say the Pens are trading for Buffalo Sabres forwards Evan Rodrigues for Dominik Kahun.

“It’s Rodrigues and Conor Sheary to PIT for Dominik Kahun.”

Sheary was a member of the 2016 and 2017 Penguins Stanley Cup teams before getting traded to the Buffalo Sabres on June 27th, 2018. The 27-year-old was with the Pens for three NHL seasons and another three seasons in the minors with Wilkes-Barre.

This season, Sheary has appeared in 55 games, with 9 goals and 10 assists. He is also a -4 on the year.

Rodrigues, 26, has only played for the Sabres in his career. He became a full-time player for Buffalo in 2018 after spending time bouncing back and forth between there and the AHL.

Rodrigues has dressed for 38 games so far this season, scoring five goals and four assists. He is a -8 in the 2019-20 campaign.