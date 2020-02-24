Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steel City is known for its work ethic, but a study ranks Pittsburgh as one of the least hardest-working cities in the country.
Pittsburgh doesn’t make the cut for the top 100 hardest working-cities in America. A study by WalletHub ranks the ‘Burgh at 103.
At the very top of the list is Anchorage, followed by San Francisco and Virginia Beach.
To come up with the results, WalletHub says it looked at the 116 largest cities and set ranges like employment rate, average weekly work hours and share of workers with multiple jobs.
Pittsburgh came in with a total score of 48.99, while the top-ranked cities scored in the mid-70s to 80s.
You can read the rest of the study here.
You must log in to post a comment.