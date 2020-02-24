PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On a sunny winter morning, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert keeps his eye on the city, but this time through the lens of a camera.

“I was the commander here for eight years, so I used to always love coming up here and looking at the city,” he said while setting up his camera to get a picture from the West End Overlook.

“Look at that view.”

The self-taught photographer looks for the right moment to snap of photo of the city skyline.

“You could take a picture there every day and every day it’s going to be different. Between the sunrise, the sunset, the lighting, the weather, there’s so many different things,” Chief Schubert said.

Chief Schubert started taking photos for the department when he was with mobile crimes in the 1990s, and would take a camera on vacation.

As cell phones improved, he would take pictures of the city and share them on social media.

A few years ago, his coworkers got him a brand new camera as a surprise birthday present.

“I love Pittsburgh,” he said while taking a photo from the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on the North Shore. “There’s so much beauty to it. There’s so much character and history to it.”

His photography takes him all over the ninety-plus city neighborhoods before and after work.

“I’m probably in my uniform more often than not,” Chief Schubert said with a laugh.

This has led to tips from people about unreported incidents.

Chief Schubert said he loves going to almost anywhere in the city to take a picture, Mt. Washington, the West End Overlook, the North Side hills, and the North Shore.

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert)

One of his top spots is the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial that sits across the street from Heinz Field.

“To me it’s a testament to the officers who are still out there each and every day putting their lives on the line. Ever watchful watching over the city,” he said.

According to Chief Schubert, it gives him a chance to reflect and thing about the lives and sacrifices officers make for others.

The memorial offered one of his favorite photos.

It was in the days after the mass shooting in Squirrel Hill.

Chief Schubert described the scene as just before sunrise, a blue sky, and the downtown buildings were still lit blue for the injured officers and victims of the tragedy.

“Sometimes you just happen to be in the right place at the right time to capture that moment, and it’s an incredible feeling,” he said.

Chief Schubert says he does not sell his photos and that any money he gets for prints goes to various charities and organizations.