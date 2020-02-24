PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have acquired a veteran winger from the Sharks to bolster depth on the roster.

The Penguins traded for 40-year-old Patrick Marleau, who has spent a majority of his career in San Jose and two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“TRADE ALERT! 🚨 The Penguins have acquired forward Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick. Marleau is signed through the 2019.20 season and his contract carries an AAV of $700,000.”

The return to San Jose is a third-round pick. If Pittsburgh wins the Stanley Cup this season, the pick upgrades to a second-rounder.

“Third-round pick to San Jose. The pick becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the Cup.”

“Patrick Marleau’s quest for a Stanley Cup is taking him to Pittsburgh. He’s happy to join #pens, pending the trade call. #SNTrade”

In 58 games this season, Marleau has 10 goals and 10 assists with a -5 rating. In his career, the winger has 561 goals and 625 assists for 1,186 points in 1,715 games played.

“Welcome to the @penguins, Patrick Marleau! Marleau is in his 22nd NHL season and has played the fifth-most games in NHL history at 1,715.”

“Jim Rutherford on Marleau: “Patrick is a player who can play anywhere in our lineup. He’s a good two-way player, provides leadership and will be a good fit with our team.”