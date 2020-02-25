  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Rogan and his Sacred Clown Tour will be making a stop in Pittsburgh in May.

Rogan will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, May 16th, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale on February 28th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

