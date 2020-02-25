Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Rogan and his Sacred Clown Tour will be making a stop in Pittsburgh in May.
Rogan will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, May 16th, 2020.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Comedian Joe Rogan is bringing his Sacred Clown tour to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, May 16th!! Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10 am.
Don’t miss a night of laughs with Joe Rogan’s LIVE stand-up pic.twitter.com/Tc6LTaMUIs
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) February 25, 2020
Tickets will go on sale on February 28th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.