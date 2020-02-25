Comments
SPRING GARDEN (KDKA) — A man was found guilty of murdering another man in Spring Garden.
A judge convicted Justin Parrotte on Tuesday of first-degree murder for the killing of John Miller.
Using surveillance video and a statement from a witness, police identified the 28-year-old Parrotte as a suspect.
Miller, 40, was found at the bottom of a set of city steps in the 1000 block of Vinial Street in 2017.
According to the medical examiner, Miller suffered gunshot wounds to the head, trunk and extremities.
Police arrested Parrotte by setting up a fake heroin deal.
He will be sentenced in May.
