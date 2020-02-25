BROOKLINE (KDKA) — At Party Cake Shop in Brookline, bakers have been preparing all night for Fat Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, they were working on donuts before switching back to Pączki.

The owners of the bakery told KDKA’s Nicole Ford that they’ve already made 297 dozen of the pastries.

They started baking at 6:15 p.m. on Monday and plan to bake through 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say they will make 240 more, for a grand total of 6,444 Pączki.

They will come in a variety of flavors, some of the most popular being white buttercream and custard.

When the time comes to fill the pastries, they pick the flavor, hold them up, and a machine fills them.

In addition to pączki, they plan on making over 120 dozen donuts as well.

The owner of Party Cake Shop tells KDKA that they have been doing these type of preparations for 41 years.