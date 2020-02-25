WILLIAMSPORT (KDKA) — Friends and family are searching for Joshua Lane Stanley, a Penn College student who is missing.
NorthcentralPa.com reports that Stanley went missing Sunday evening.
Despite having a vehicle on campus, Stanley reportedly left the campus on foot, saying he was going to meet a friend.
Tiadaghton Police Department reportedly received a call from a concerned citizen saying that they had seen a man walking in the road along Rt. 44 near Jersey Shore, Pa., according to Stanley’s mother, Julie Stanley. Tiadaghton PD says they did make contact with Stanley, but at the time there was no reason to hold the student and he continued on his way.
On Facebook, Penn College reported that Penn College Police and other law enforcement agencies are aware of the Stanley’s disappearance and investigating.
They’re asking anyone with any information to call Penn College Police at (570) 321-5555.
You must log in to post a comment.