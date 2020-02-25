  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Baldwin, Baldwin Borough, Local TV, Overturned Tractor Trailer, South Hills, West Mifflin


WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A major crash involving an overturned vehicle has shut down a busy road, as well as railroad traffic, in West Mifflin this afternoon.

According to Allegheny County, the tractor trailer overturned near railroad tracks just before noon in the 1600 block of Streets Run Road.

Police say the load of steel the tractor trailer was hauling shifted, sending it onto its side on the curve across the tracks.

The tractor trailer is leaking diesel fuel.

There is a heavy presence of emergency workers on the scene. A wrecker is being brought in to clear the scene.

County officials say they have notified the railroad, which is stopping traffic on those tracks.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Streets Run Road is closed from Prospect to Delwar Roads.

The road is expected to reopen before the evening rush hour. They are hoping to open it back up before the end of the school day, so buses have access to the road.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

