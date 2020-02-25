



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A major crash involving an overturned vehicle has shut down a busy road, as well as railroad traffic, in West Mifflin this afternoon.

According to Allegheny County, the tractor trailer overturned near railroad tracks just before noon in the 1600 block of Streets Run Road.

Police say the load of steel the tractor trailer was hauling shifted, sending it onto its side on the curve across the tracks.

Streets Run closed due to Truck overturning on the RR tracks at Prospect Rd. Should reopen before the PM rush. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uLlSVBTZ96 — John Shumway (@KDKAShumway) February 25, 2020

Police say the load of steel in this truck shifted sending it onto its side on the curve across the tracks. No injuries. The race is on to reopen the road before The school buses roll on Streets Run and Prospect Road. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CTqQaefDij — John Shumway (@KDKAShumway) February 25, 2020

The tractor trailer is leaking diesel fuel.

There is a heavy presence of emergency workers on the scene. A wrecker is being brought in to clear the scene.

County officials say they have notified the railroad, which is stopping traffic on those tracks.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Baldwin Borough: Vehicle crash – 1600 Blk Streets Run Rd; Responders on scene of overturned vehicle on rail road tracks with diesel fuel leaking. Railroad notified to stop traffic in the area. Streets Run will be closed from Prospect to Delwar Rd. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 25, 2020

Streets Run Road is closed from Prospect to Delwar Roads.

The road is expected to reopen before the evening rush hour. They are hoping to open it back up before the end of the school day, so buses have access to the road.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.