BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KDKA) — Five people were injured when a Megabus heading from Pittsburgh to New York City struck a tractor trailer in New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

According to state police in New Jersey, the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 in Blairstown Township, Warren County, New Jersey.

State police say the Megabus hit the rear of the tractor trailer, shattering the windshield.

Megabus says they are cooperating with the police investigation:

Megabus North America Director of Corporate Affairs Sean Hughes said in a statement: “Megabus.com can confirm that an incident occurred today (Feb. 25) on I-80 in New Jersey on a trip from Pittsburgh, PA to New York, NY. Megabus.com is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The safety of our passengers and employees is our top priority.”

A total of 47 people were on the bus, New Jersey state police said. Of those, five were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.





The investigation is ongoing.

