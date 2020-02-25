  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Bus Crash, Interstate 80, Local TV, MegaBus, New Jersey, Pittsburgh News

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KDKA) — Five people were injured when a Megabus heading from Pittsburgh to New York City struck a tractor trailer in New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

According to state police in New Jersey, the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 in Blairstown Township, Warren County, New Jersey.

State police say the Megabus hit the rear of the tractor trailer, shattering the windshield.

(Source: Hope Volunteer Fire Department – Station 38 Fire/Facebook)

Megabus says they are cooperating with the police investigation:

Megabus North America Director of Corporate Affairs Sean Hughes said in a statement: “Megabus.com can confirm that an incident occurred today (Feb. 25) on I-80 in New Jersey on a trip from Pittsburgh, PA to New York, NY. Megabus.com is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The safety of our passengers and employees is our top priority.”

A total of 47 people were on the bus, New Jersey state police said. Of those, five were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.


 

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments