BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire will be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area this coming summer.

The two groups will be playing at S & T Bank Music Park on August 5th, 2020 as part of their Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on February 27th.

More information can be found online.

