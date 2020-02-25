Comments
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire will be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area this coming summer.
The two groups will be playing at S & T Bank Music Park on August 5th, 2020 as part of their Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @SantanaCarlos and @EarthWindFire are bringing the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 tour to Burgettstown on August 5th! Presales start 2/27 at 10am local.
Get more info here: https://t.co/X9aVOwW8aH pic.twitter.com/edVWaTXtQ9
— S&T Bank Music Park (@STBankMusicPark) February 25, 2020
Tickets will go on sale on February 27th.
More information can be found online.
You must log in to post a comment.