ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A private high school in the North Hills will be closing its doors at the end of the school year due to a number of challenges.

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth say they will be closing Vincentian Academy after the 2019-2020 school year due to declining enrollment and increasing financial losses.

In a news release, the Catholic high school’s Principal Rita Canton, said, “I was heartbroken to receive the news that our school is closing. Vincentian Academy is a close-knit family. You have students, parents, teachers who care about each other. We will now work to finish the academic year strong and assist our students and their parents with enrollment into a new school.”

Vincentian High School began as a school for young women aspiring to the religious life. The school went co-ed in 1973. Then, in 1995, the school entered a partnership with Duquesne University, which later ended in 2010.

