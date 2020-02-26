



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season and this year, church leaders will be offering parishioners to mark the start of Lent wherever they are.

Rather than have to attend a traditional church service, members of the church will be going to public places, public transit stops, airports, and a military base to offer ashes to those that are unable or prefer not to attend church.

Church leaders will be at 14 different areas throughout Pittsburgh between 7:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

Washington Road & East Shady Drive T-Station: 7:30 a.m – 8:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh International Airport: Ashes on the Fly, Airside Terminal Chapel, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

911th Airlift Wing (Moon Township): 10:00 a.m.

Front of St. Barnabas Church, Brackenridge: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Front steps of Calvary Episcopal Church, East Liberty: 12:00 p.m.

Squirrel Hill, corner of Forbes & Murray Avenue: 12:00 p.m.

Market Square: 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Penn Hills, parking lot of Lost & Found Pharmacy: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Scott Township, Providence Point Retirement Residence: 3:30 p.m.

Wilkinsburg, Ashes For Kids, St. Mary Magdalene Lutheran Episcopal Church: 5:30 p.m.

Chatham University, Mellon Center: 7:00 p.m.

For a full list of locations that the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh will be today, head to their website.

Along with the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh offering “Ashes To Go,” Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak is offering what they’re calling “Ash & Dash.”

From 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. in the parking lots of Faith Lutheran Church and Sampson’s Mills Presbyterian Church, ashes will be made available for those unable to or preferring not to attend a full church service.

St. John’s Lutheran Church in North Versailles will also be offering the same thing from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and then 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.