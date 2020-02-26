ASH WEDNESDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Taft Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they say they found a male victim in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials say, but was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating. They did not say if there were any suspects or motives known at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

