



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Taft Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are on scene at a fatal shooting in the 200 block of Taft Avenue. An adult male was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/H6FkWGxvyG — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 26, 2020

When officers arrived, they say they found a male victim in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials say, but was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating. They did not say if there were any suspects or motives known at this time.

