LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are looking into an attempted child luring incident involving a junior high student in Westmoreland County.
On Twitter, Greater Latrobe School District say a junior high student reported they were getting off the bus Tuesday when they were “solicited for a ride” by an unknown male.
SCHOOL ALERT: @PAStatePolice are looking into an attempted child luring incident involving a junior high student from Greater Latrobe School District. https://t.co/sEDFSwyMxL
— Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) February 26, 2020
The incident happened near the area of Naser Foods and Hillside Estates. According to the student, the suspect was driving a light silver or possibly white two-door car.
“State Police are actively investigating and are working with local businesses to obtain surveillance footage,” the district says.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.
