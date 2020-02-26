ASH WEDNESDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are looking into an attempted child luring incident involving a junior high student in Westmoreland County.

On Twitter, Greater Latrobe School District say a junior high student reported they were getting off the bus Tuesday when they were “solicited for a ride” by an unknown male.

The incident happened near the area of Naser Foods and Hillside Estates. According to the student, the suspect was driving a light silver or possibly white two-door car.

“State Police are actively investigating and are working with local businesses to obtain surveillance footage,” the district says.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

