VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – Police searched Kiski Area High School after students were dismissed on Tuesday after an anonymous, non-specific threat was made.
According to the district, police and K-9 units concluded that the threat and information were not accurate and lacked credibility.
“Out of an abundance of caution there will be an increased police presence at the high school campus tomorrow morning,” the district said in a statement. “The safety of our students and staff members remains the focus of our actions.”
The district also said they are continuing to investigate and will prosecute the people responsible for the false threat.
