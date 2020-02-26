PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another loaded gun has been found by Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport.
According to TSA, a Butler County man was stopped with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets and one in the chamber on Tuesday.
The man was detained, his gun was confiscated, and he was eventually released after questioning.
He told officers that he forgot he had the gun with him, despite being just inches from his hand. According to TSA, “I forgot” is the most common excuse when guns are confiscated at checkpoints.
This is the fifth gun confiscated in 2020 and last year 35 firearms were confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport.
TSA says on average about 12.1 firearms are confiscated nationwide at airports and 87% of those guns are loaded.
Gun owners can visit TSA’s website for the proper way to travel with a firearm.
