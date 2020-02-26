



CHINA (KDKA) — A local man working in China has been quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sean Murphy, 24, is a graduate of New Castle High School and has been quarantined for weeks in China, where he is teaching English to elementary school children.

“The first thing was to close off the highways going in and out of Wuhan and then close the highways coming out of Hangzhou when it got to this city,” Murphy said via Skype.

He orders food from an app on his phone and only recently received a “green dot card” to leave his apartment.

He spent his 24th birthday inside his apartment because he could not leave.

KDKA’s Pam Surano spoke with Murphy’s mom in New Castle.

Both of them said it is comforting to hear one another’s voices daily.

Murphy has remained healthy.

Back in the states, a customized update to pandemic flu plans should be completed in the coming days for the coronavirus.