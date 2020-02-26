Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PPG Paints Arena is ranked the 21st best concert venue in the world, according to Pollstar.
Pollstar’s 2019 Top 200 Arena Venues in the world has been released, ranking the top spots by tickets sold.
It ranks PPG Paints Arena in the 21st spot, putting the total tickets sold at 659,290. According to Pollstar, the arena raked in a gross $50 million.
At number one was Madison Square Garden, followed by The SSE Hydro in Glasgow and Lanxess Arena in Germany.
A few other Pa. venues also made the list, including Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Giant Center in Hershey and PPL Center in Allentown.
Pollstar is a concert industry trade publication.
You must log in to post a comment.