



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – *A winter weather advisory is posted for the Laurel Highlands that starts tonight and goes through Noon on Thursday, 2-4 inches of snow expected in the advised areas. More places may be added to advisory (most likely places along and north of I-80)*

Most of today will be dry with rain chances picking up after 3:00 p.m. Steady rain should be expected from 3:00 p.m. through around 11:00 p.m. when rain showers will change over to snow showers.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Snow showers will continue through the overnight hours. At this point 1”-3” of snow should be expected with trends showing it more likely for expected snow totals to increase than decrease as more information comes in.

There will be some big local snow totals coming out due to this system. Of note places along the shores of Lake Erie could see upwards of 8” of snow. The Laurels and Ridges, especially westward-facing slopes, could see up to 5” of snow.

Isolated reports of more should be expected but will be outliers.

Accumulating snow showers should come to an end by 8:00 a.m. for most areas across Western Pennsylvania, with light snow and windy conditions setting up behind the system.

Highs will plummet for the weekend with highs of just 30 expected on Saturday.

There will be some light snow with some minor accumulations on Saturday as well.

However, a nice warm-up is expected for next work week. Temperatures could top 60 degrees on Tuesday!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.