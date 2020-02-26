PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s bad news for allergy sufferers in Western Pennsylvania. AccuWeather’s spring forecast says we’ll see above average levels of pollen this year.
AccuWeather says their meteorologists predict above-normal rainfall and about-average temperatures this spring, which is the perfect storm for pollen production.
Those in the eastern U.S. should buckle up for a “long and severe” allergy season. During the peak pollen times, much of western Pa. will see above average levels.
A sliver of southwestern Pennsylvania and the entire state of West Virginia are expected to see well above average levels.
Not only are the conditions perfect for storm for brutal allergies, but the season is expected to kick off early.
You can check out the whole forecast here.
