



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Looking for work? According to a study by Glassdoor, Pittsburgh is currently the second-best city in the United States for jobs.

The study focused on three factors:

Hiring opporuntity

Cost of living

Job Satisfaction

The second criteria, cost of living, Pittsburgh ranked number one overall.

Glassdoor rated costed of living based on the ratio of median salary compared to median home value.

As for job openings, according to the study, Pittsburgh had nearly 50,000 job openings around the city as of January 22.

Pittsburgh ranked 21st with a 3.4 out of 5 rating for job satisfaction rating. The rating was calculated through comments and reviews of companies in the city shared on Glassdoor by local employees.

Three “hot” jobs in Pittsburgh according to Glassdoor are professor, software developer, and sales engineer.

The top city for jobs was Raleigh, North Carolina.

Rounding out the top five were Indianapolis, Memphis, and Cleveland.

To see the full study, head to Glassdoor’s website.