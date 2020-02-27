Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A five-vehicle crash is shutting down part of Forbes Avenue in Uptown.
Allegheny County says Forbes Avenue at Van Braam Street is closed until further notice.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 27, 2020
Five vehicles were involved in a crash. There is at least one injury, but Allegheny County did not provide any additional details.
