Filed Under:Allegheny County, Forbes Avenue, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A five-vehicle crash is shutting down part of Forbes Avenue in Uptown.

Allegheny County says Forbes Avenue at Van Braam Street is closed until further notice.

Five vehicles were involved in a crash. There is at least one injury, but Allegheny County did not provide any additional details.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments