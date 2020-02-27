Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Medics treated a man found outside of a Lincoln Place Sunoco around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to authorities, a worker was inside cleaning the store when he noticed a man outside, naked, knocking on the glass.
The employee told KDKA he locks the doors at night and was in the process of vacuuming when he saw the man tapping on the window.
He claimed he was injured and the Sunoco employee called the police.
The man was treated and taken away in an ambulance.
