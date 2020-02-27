PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public School Board wants to change how charter schools are funded.
The board met on Wednesday night to vote on two reform bills. They say the state’s charter school law and funding formula hasn’t changed in over 20 years.
According to the board, there are big differences in how much tuition is paid by different districts to the same charter schools.
“Public school districts have found that we are overpaying charter schools for students, particularly in cyber schools, and for students with disabilities that are both in cyber and brick and mortar charter schools,” said one board member.
Part of Governor Tom Wolf’s budget proposal includes reforming charter school law.
The school board says funding would bring back close to $14 million for students.
