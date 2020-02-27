



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is a must-win state on the road to the White House.

So it’s no surprise candidates are ramping up operations here as the April 28 primary approaches.

But in a bit of a surprise, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced it will open campaign offices in black neighborhoods of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Lenny McAlister, an African American Republican who ran for Congress, acknowledges that most black people vote Democratic.

“They personally do not like the president and a lot of his behavior. But on some policies like school choice, they very much align with what the administration has been doing over the last couple years,” McAlister told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

That and low black unemployment are often cited by Trump, and the Republican Party goes further.

“President Trump has been a true champion for Black Pennsylvanians. Our Black Voices for Trump Community Centers will allow Trump Victory to engage with Black voters in an unprecedented way,” said Michael Joyce, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

The campaign won’t say exactly where these “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers” will be located, but they will be in predominantly African American neighborhoods like the Hill District and Homewood-Brushton.

Watch for them to open over the next several months.

“I think that’s a good thing, and I think it’s a very encouraging sign to see Republicans move in that direction,” said McAlister.

And they won’t be alone.

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign opens an office in East Liberty on Sunday.

As for the other Democrats, most tell KDKA no decisions will be made until after Super Tuesday.