



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking to get out and do something fun this winter, here are some things to help you beat the winter blues “Leap Year Style.”

Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the world’s first indoor trampoline park. You can have fun in their “Foam Zone,” play dodgeball, or open jump. Mikey claims it is a great workout and healthy family fun.

Sky Zone has 2 locations in Monroeville and Canonsburg.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater offers community drop-in classes. The theater teaches all levels of ballet, jazz and hip-hop.

Classes are offered every day for teens and adults. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theater is located in the Strip District.

Pittsburgh Zoo

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has an indoor tropical exhibit open where you can see frogs and toads leap from trees and rocks.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is open most days throughout the year.

Venture Outdoors

Venture Outdoors offers a series of outdoor walking tours. Trainers are available to guide you on urban fitness hikes throughout city parks while focusing on strength, balance and flexibility.

Venture Outdoors also offers snowshoeing and cross country skiing activities.

Splash Lagoon

Splash Lagoon is an indoor tropical waterpark in Erie, Pa. Splash Lagoon is always set to a sunny 84 degrees. The waterpark features seven water slides, two hot tubs, one large activity pool and a children’s area.

Tune in to PTL next week to see Mikey take a trip to Splash Lagoon for an inside look.