PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County and state police are now accepting applications for the annual Camp Cadet program.
The goal is to help kids gain a better understanding of what law enforcement officers do and how they help the community.
It’s a week-long experience that kicks off on July 26. Cadets spend time at Camp Guyasuta in Sharpsburg at no cost.
The camp is open to kids age 12 to 14.
Applications must be submitted before April 15. You can apply online here.
