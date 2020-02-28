



LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Saint Vincent College in Fred Rogers’ hometown of Latrobe has unveiled an online exhibit about his life.

“Fred Unboxed” allows people to explore the many ways that Fred Rogers cared for children and family.

The exhibit draws from the more than 22,000 items in the Fred Rogers Archive like interviews, behind-the-scene photos and handwritten drafts of his songs.

In a news release, Fred Rogers Center senior archivist says the project — which has been in the works since the spring of 2018 — was inspired by people who would come to the archive looking for documents that fell under certain subjects. The website is now organized in a similar way.

